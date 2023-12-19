IPL auction 2024: Pat Cummins breaks record as Sunrisers Hyderabad pay almost £2m

Cummins is coming off a fantastic World Cup win with Australia (Getty Images)

Australia captain Pat Cummins has become the most expensive player ever sold at the Indian Premier League auction.

Cummins, who led Australia’s men to World Cup glory on Indian soil last month, was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 20.5 Crore, around £1.945million.

The seamer was the subject of a bidding war that lasted more than ten minutes, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings showing initial interest before Royal Challengers Bangalore pushed Sunrisers above the 20 Crore mark for the first time in IPL auction history.

The previous record had been held by England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was sold to the Punjab Kings last year for around £1.85m soon after being named player of the tournament during England’s World Cup win.

Batter Harry Brook was the first England player sold during Tuesday’s auction in Dubai, picked up by the Delhi Capitals for £380,000 - a hefty fall from 12 months ago, when he cost Sunrisers £1.3m after a sensational breakout winter.

More to follow.