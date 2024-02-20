Iowa's Caitlin Clark sets sights on Pete Maravich with next game vs. Indiana

Fresh off scoring a career-high 49 points and setting the NCAA women's career scoring record, Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark looks to finish out the regular season strong with Big Ten rival Indiana up next Thursday night.

The No. 4 Hawkeyes (23-3, 12-2 Big Ten) are looking to solidify their place in the conference standings, but will have a tough test as they travel to Bloomington to take on the No. 12 Hoosiers (21-4, 12-3).

Clark can make even more history this season by passing Hall of Famer Pete Maravich of LSU for the all-time NCAA scoring record.

Caitlin Clark launches another of her patented 3-pointers against Michigan. Clark tallied a school-record 49 points and set the all-time NCAA women's career scoring mark in the blowout win.

When is Iowa women's basketball playing Indiana?

The Hawkeyes will take on the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana on Thursday, Feb. 22 with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Iowa women's basketball vs. Indiana

Iowa at Indiana will be streamed live on Peacock.

What makes Caitlin Clark so special? Steph Curry, Maya Moore other hoops legends weigh in

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to pass Pete Maravich?

With 3,569 career points (and counting), Caitlin Clark is just 99 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA record for most career points.

She is averaging 32.8 points per game this season and has four regular-season games remaining, plus Big Ten and NCAA tournament games the Hawkeyes will play.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark's next game: No. 4 Iowa women visit No. 12 Indiana