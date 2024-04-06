Iowa vs. South Carolina: Predictions and odds for Women's NCAA Championship game

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Women's Final on Sunday in Cleveland.

During the first half of the Iowa-UConn semifinal game, Paige Bueckers and the Huskies appeared to have found a way to stop Hawkeyes star point guard Caitlin Clark from taking control of the game. However, their efforts were not enough, and after a controversial illegal screen call, Iowa managed to win by a narrow margin of 71-69.

Clark recorded 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, while Hannah Stuelke added 23 points in the thrilling Final Four victory.

Meanwhile, South Carolina has maintained its undefeated season and has advanced to the championship game for the third time in seven years after defeating N.C. State 78-59. Kamilla Cardosa emerged as the star of the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

One thing is certain: this women's basketball final is a must-watch event, with two powerhouse teams battling it out for the title.

Women's College Basketball: College coaches demand more accountability from refs. Iowa-UConn call is the latest example

Iowa vs. South Carolina predictions

ESPN: Iowa

Michael Voepel writes: "Going by the logic that I was sure LSU, with its greater rebounding prowess, would defeat Iowa in the regional final. But the Hawkeyes still won. I'm equally sure now that South Carolina will clobber the Hawkeyes on the boards. Yet somehow, as was the case against LSU, Iowa is still going to pull it off."

Sporting News: Iowa 84, South Carolina 82

Staff writes: "It may not be pretty; it may have moments that seem like the Gamecocks are ready to run away with it, but somehow, some way Caitlin Clark powers Iowa to their first National Championship ever."

Greenville News: South Carolina 89, Iowa 85

Evan Gerike writes: "This is far from the same South Carolina team that Iowa defeated last season. It has a chip on its shoulder — it was the last time the Gamecocks lost. In a matchup between the two best teams in the country, South Carolina will find yet another way to come out on top."

Iowa vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Gamecocks are favorites to defeat the Hawkeyes in Sunday's National Championship game, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday.

Spread: South Carolina (-6.5)

Moneylines: South Carolina (-270); Iowa (+220)

Over/under: 161

How to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch NCAA Women's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across ABC and ESPN. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

