Iowa vs. Nebraska women's basketball live updates: Caitlin Clark nearing all-time record

Only 39 points separates Caitlin Clark from women's college basketball history.

Clark is within a manageable distance (especially for her) of breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time scoring record. She'll have to do so on the road against Nebraska, which she shredded for 38 points during a 92-73 win back on Jan. 27. That began the current four-game winning streak for No. 2 Iowa (22-2).

Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013-17, has held the record since passing Jackie Stiles' previous mark of 3,393 points in 2017. Plum did so in jaw-dropping fashion, scoring 53 points against Utah during the Huskies' final regular-season game of the 2016-17 season.

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest updates, scores, highlights, analysis and more throughout the game. Follow along.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) controls the ball as Penn State guard Jayla Oden (12) defends during the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 8.

Iowa vs. Nebraska: Time, TV for Hawkeyes-Cornhuskers

The women's college basketball game between the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Lincoln, Nebraska. It will be broadcast on FOX, with Jason Benetti and Kim Adams as announcers. The game can also be found on Fubo and streamed on Fox Sports Live.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa vs. Nebraska: Caitlin Clark women's basketball live updates