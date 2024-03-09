Iowa vs. Michigan women's basketball live updates: Will Caitlin Clark torch Wolverines again?

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are back in action Saturday afternoon, taking on Michigan in a Big Ten tournament semifinal.

Clark had an off shooting night Friday in Iowa's quarterfinal win over Penn State, connecting on just two of her 14 3-point attempts (and five of her 19 shots from the field overall). Of course, a mediocre showing for Clark means she still led the Hawkeyes in scoring and even broke another record, this one held by Steph Curry.

Perhaps a matchup with Michigan is just what she needs to bounce back from Friday's shooting woes. In her last meeting with the Wolverines, Clark exploded for a career-high 49 points in the game that saw her break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record.

The winner of Saturday's Michigan-Iowa game will face the Maryland-Nebraska winner in Sunday's championship game.

What time does Iowa-Michigan game start?

The Big Ten tournament semifinal game between Iowa and Michigan is set to tip off inside Minneapolis' Target Center around 4:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. Michigan TV channel

The Iowa-Michigan game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Michigan live stream

The Iowa-Michigan game can be live streamed via the Fox Sports app or streamed on Fubo.

