Team South Korea pictured on the boat during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on the Seine river in Paris, France on Friday 26 July 2024. The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are taking place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. The Belgian delegation counts 165 athletes in 21 sports. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

"We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean athletes during the broadcast of the opening ceremony," the IOC's official Korean language account said in a post on X.IOC president Thomas Bach will speak with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday to further convey an apology over the incident, South Korea's vice sports minister said in Paris.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: IOC apologizes for wrongly introducing South Korea as North Korea during Opening Ceremony