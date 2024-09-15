Inzaghi reveals Inter regrets after disappointing Monza draw

Simone Inzaghi regrets Inter’s failure to break the deadlock earlier against Monza after their 1-1 draw. ‘We were a bit slow moving the ball around and they defended very deep.’

This was on paper supposed to be the ‘easy’ fixture going into a massive week for the Nerazzurri, who will face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday and then local rivals Milan in the Derby della Madonnina next weekend.

However, it proved much more difficult than expected, especially when Dany Mota Carvalho rose above the crowd to nod in Armando Izzo’s cross and give Monza the lead at the U-Power Stadium.

The reigning champions fought back with a Denzel Dumfries tap-in from the Carlos Augusto roll across the face of goal, earning a 1-1 draw.

“The first 20 minutes were very good, we created a lot of chances and should’ve broken the deadlock then. It was quite similar last season, but we took the lead early and didn’t do it this time,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“After that, we were a bit slow in moving the ball around, didn’t have enough quality in the final ball and should perhaps have tried shooting rather than going for the assist. Monza defended very deep, we should’ve done better to steer the match in our direction.

“Just as we were attacking with an extra striker, we conceded a great goal from Dany Mota. It was truly a wonderful leap. Fortunately, we did well to equalise and then had a chance to win it with Frattesi.

“We’re disappointed but we go forward.”

Inzaghi does not regret Inter rotation

Curiously, the squad rotation this evening was mainly in defence and midfield, keeping first-choice strikers Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, but it was in attack where they struggled to make an impact.

This is also the second away stalemate of the season after their 2-2 draw at Genoa in the opening weekend.

“Frattesi and Asllani did what they needed to, the team played the way we wanted and probably deserved the victory, but Monza worked hard and never let go. They closed up very well in defence.”

This is the second time that Inzaghi has thrown on the ‘heavy’ trident of two centre-forwards and another striker, in this case Marko Arnautovic, Medhi Taremi and Joaquin Correa.

“We had already done it in the last 25 minutes with Genoa and last 20 minutes here. During the break for international duty, Correa was the only striker who remained with us to train. It’s not easy for forwards against teams who defend like this,” explained Inzaghi.

Free agent Zielinski came off the bench this evening and is still trying to find his role in the Inter squad.

“Zielinski is a mezz’ala with quality and had two games for international duty after that injury in the summer. I know he played deep midfield for Poland, but we’re covered in that role with Calhanoglu and Asllani,” assured Inzaghi.

There were concerns for Italy international Federico Dimarco, who was struggling badly in the final minutes and went into defence, sending Carlos Augusto up for the assist.

“Dimarco was fatigued towards the end, but I had completed the slots. It was just cramp, I think.”

This result knocks Inter off top spot in the Serie A table, which they had shared with a Juventus side who were also held 0-0 by Empoli yesterday.

Incredibly, Napoli are the new leaders on nine points from four rounds and Udinese could yet leapfrog them on 10 with a victory tomorrow away to Parma.