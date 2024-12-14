Jennifer Maia def. Talita Bernardo - Invicta FC 59

Former UFC title challenger Jennifer Maia made Invicta FC history Friday evening.

At Invicta FC 59, which took place at The Eastern in Atlanta, Maia (23-10-1) faced incoming Invicta bantamweight champion Talita Bernardo in the main event. Bernardo (11-5) sought a second defense of her title, but Maia won a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) to become the first two-division champion in Invicta FC history.

The fight was competitive early on the feet and on the mat. Both fighters threatened deep submission attempts in the fight: Maia with an armbar and Bernardo with a kneebar.

Tweets by jennimaiaufc

Tweets by Talita_MMA

As the fight continued on, Maia pulled away on the scorecards behind effective striking and grappling. Bernardo fought hard throughout and created a few interesting scramble moments late, but Maia consistently found herself in advantageous positions.

x.com

With the result, Maia becomes the first two-division champion in Invicta FC history. Maia won the Invicta flyweight title in 2016 by defeating Vanessa Porto at Invicta FC 16, a title she defended twice before moving to the UFC in 2018.

Maia returned to Invicta in August after a 12-fight run under the UFC banner which included a shot at Valentina Shevchenko's flyweight title at UFC 255.

Full Invicta FC 59 results include:

Jennifer Maia def. Talita Bernardo via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Paula Bittencourt def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Valesca Machado def. Yasmin Castanho via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ana Palacios def. Monique Adriane via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Fernanda Orellana def. Ashley Barrett via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:24

Invicta FC 59: Best photos from Atlanta

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Invicta FC 59 results: Jennifer Maia makes promotional history as first two-division champion