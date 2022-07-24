Interview With the Vampire trailer teases beginning of Anne Rice 'universe' on AMC

It's time to sink your teeth into a new version of Interview With the Vampire.

Anne Rice's iconic 1976 novel about the tumultuous relationship between two 18th-century vampires was adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. Now, AMC is bringing the undead gothic horror story back to life, this time as a seven-episode series.

While it won't premiere until the fall, the first trailer is finally here, introducing a new look at Louis de Pointe du Lac (Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid, The Astronaut Wives Club). "It is an aggressive, beautiful love story," showrunner Rolin Jones said during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

And while Jones promises that the AMC series is "even more reverential" to the book than the movie, there will also be significant changes from the page to the screen. "The two most aggressive differences between the book and this is that Molloy is much better at his job than in the books," Jones says of the journalist who interviews Louis in the present-day timeline. "And that some version, primordial version, of the 'Brat Prince' has been put back into this."

In the series, it's revealed that journalist Daniel Molloy had previously attempted to interview Louis many years prior, at the very beginning of his career as a reporter. But that interview was a total disaster, and Louis is giving him a second chance decades later to get it right. "The script is very clear that it's 40-something years later, and Daniel is no longer the boy who was a novice journalist, just starting out, making tapes of this vampire interview," Eric Bogosian, who plays Molloy in the series, said. "Now he's getting a second crack at it. He's been very successful, he's actually on the downside of his career, and this is his last chance to grab the brass ring. It's dangerous, but he wants to go get that story."

Molloy interviewing Louis again after building a successful career as a journalist changes their dynamic in a big way. "He's much craftier than he was when he was a kid," added Bogosian. "He won't let Louis lie to him. He's going to get the story. He's afraid, of course, he's afraid. And he's trying to scare me. There's also the temptation. It's always sitting there. He says, 'I can make you one of us if you want,' and that's always there as a temptation. It's very complex, and it was wonderful playing that."

The seven-episode first season doesn't cover all of Rice's novel, and the producers are hopeful that they'll get to continue to tell the rest of the story in future seasons. But they're also looking to create a whole expanded universe based on all of Rice's novels. "The books are so much fun, and they're so different," said executive producer Mark Johnson. "It's hard to believe sometimes that they're connected, but they are. While one might be about vampires and one might be about witches and one might be about God knows what, they are all connected. You guys will tell us whether this will be a franchise or not but I believe that this world, the Anne Rice world, is going to go on for some time on AMC."

Jones agrees, adding, "We're building a universe."

Check out the bloody first trailer below now:

Interview With the Vampire premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 pm ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes also streaming on AMC+.

