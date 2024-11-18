How the international Owls got on at the weekend

[PA Media]

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shea Charles marked his debut as captain for Northern Ireland with a 2-0 victory over Belarus on Friday.

Charles delivered an assist for Dan Ballard's 50th-minute opening goal as brother and Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles kept a third successive international clean sheet, leaving the side one point away from promotion into Nations League B.

Defender Di’Shon Bernard did not feature for Jamaica in their 1-0 loss to USA on Friday but could potentially make an appearance in the second leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on Tuesday after Everton's Mason Holgate was sent off for a second yellow card.

Meanwhile, keeper James Beadle kept his second clean sheet in a row for England Under-21's to help the Young Lions to a 0-0 draw against Spain on Friday.