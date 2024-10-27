Interim era begins at Southern Miss football with sixth consecutive defeat

New era, same result.

Southern Miss (1-7, 0-4) was handed a 32-15 loss at James Madison (6-2, 2-2) on Saturday, dropping its sixth straight game in its first under interim coach Reed Stringer one week after former head coach Will Hall was let go.

The Golden Eagles were plagued with ill-timed turnovers, penalties and a continuously struggling offensive line while cementing the second season in a row with zero pre-November wins over FBS programs.

James Madison used a 17-point second quarter lead and a 199-yard ground game to reach bowl eligibility for the second straight year.

Ethan Crawford made his third start at quarterback for Southern Miss, completing just 11 of his 34 pass attempts for 178 yards and one interception. He spent much of his time escaping pressure, but was captured in the backfield nine times for 40 total sack yards.

Kenyon Clay led with 69 rushing yards on 8.6 yards a carry and had the Golden Eagles lone touchdown. Connor Gibbs provided the other nine points via three field goals, including a career-best 54-yarder.

The inflection point came with USM on the verge of making it a one-possession game in the third quarter. Crawford took a shot to the helmet near the goal line that briefly sidelined the sophomore. Tate Rodemaker took the next snap and fumbled the exchange with running back Jalen Washington.

James Madison recovered and embarked on a 12-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that was extended by a roughing-the-punter call and capped a 14-point swing that put the Dukes in front by their winning margin.

Shortly after, an illegal blindside block would wipe away a Ti Mims punt return touchdown. Crawford — who was able to return — then had a fourth-down pass slip through the hands of Dreke Clark, taking the sails out of any attempt at a comeback.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Ethan Crawford (3) runs the ball during a game between Southern Miss and Arkansas State at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Talent shows, moments negate

Crawford flashed the athleticism and Clay proved a dynamic backfield mate, but too many lapses in discipline and signs of needed development erased any positives.

Clay had a 19-yard first-down run in the fourth quarter — that would have set the Eagles up near midfield — pulled back near the original line of scrimmage. Southern Miss would punt a few plays later.

Crawford connected with Dannis Jackson on multiple 30-plus yard passes and converted a third-and-18 with a 20-yard strike to Larry Simmons. But Crawford also struggled to keep the ball down and overthrew open receivers at different levels. It didn’t help that multiple passes were dropped.

Special teams was briefly a bright spot, as well, but even that fell apart. Gibbs knocked in a 46-yard field goal at the first-half buzzer that brought USM within one score, 17-9.

The very next play on the other side of the break, JMU returned the second-half opening kickoff for six. When Clay responded the following drive, Gibbs had his extra point blocked and the Dukes returned that for a defensive two-point conversion, keeping JMU up by two scores.

Southern Miss was outscored 15-6 in the second half where it has been outscored in every FBS game this season.

The Golden Eagles are off next week before a home game against an old Conference USA rival in Marshall on Nov. 9. According to athletic director Jeremy McClain, USM could have its new program head tabbed in a matter of weeks.