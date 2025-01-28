Inter vs. Monaco: Previous meetings

Inter take on Monaco at San Siro at 21:00 CET on Wednesday, the final matchday of this season's League Phase. It's not the first time the two sides have faced off, with four competitive meetings and one summer friendly in 2022.

1963/1964

The first two-legged meeting between Inter and Monaco was in the round of 16 in the 1963/64 European Cup, which the Nerazzurri went on to win.

The first leg took place at San Siro on 27 November 1963. Herrera's Inter took the lead in the tie thanks to Nicola Ciccola's only career goal in European football. Incessant rain turned the pitch into a swamp, while the Nerazzurri put the guests under constant pressure in front of the 15,000 spectators - though the game was adversely affected by the condition of the field of play.

The return leg was played in Marseille on 4 December 1963 and would go down in history as one of the greatest European nights for Herrera's Inter. Gino Palumbo, the renowned journalist from the Corriere della Sera, said it was "a bitter and dramatic battle, in a back-and-forth changing of hopes and fear, despair and enthusiasm".

Inter lost Picchi to a muscle problem in the opening stages. At that time, there were no substitutions, so Picchi went, as was customary, on the left wing. It has to be said, it was a game from another time, given that Inter went into it following a win in Catania which left them with plenty of bumps and bruises. In the course of the match, Facchetti suffered a muscle strain, Ciccolo pulled up with a knock, and there were problems for Jair. And yet, Mazzola scored a first-half brace, Inter largely withheld Monaco's seige (with the hosts only managing to score from the spot), and Suarez scored a late stunner to seal the tie. All in front of an onlooking Prince Rainier, the Monegasque head of state at the time. After the final whistle, the pitch was stormed by Marseille locals looking for an autograph from the Nerazzurri and also Monaco fans trying to do harm to the referee. It was a truly epic night, which paved the way for Inter's quarter-final tie with Partizan Belgrade.

1996/1997

In 1996/97, Inter and Monaco were drawn together in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup. In the first leg at San Siro, the Nerazzurri pushed hard and scored three goals in the first half: a Maurizio Ganz brace and a goal from Ivano Zamorano. The hosts had got themselves out to a healthy lead but Les Rouge et Blanc pulled one back through Nigerian forward Ikpeba - 3-1 going into the second leg.

Inter were made to battle hard to maintain their lead in the return fixture, as Monaco won 1-0 thanks to an Ikpeba goal - a young Henry hit the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside. The Nerazzurri resisted strongly, thanks in part to a sublime performance from Pagliuca in goal. The Inter shot-stopper kept the hosts at bay, with Monaco even sending goalkeeper Barthez into the box in the dying moments.

It was a close-run thing but Inter made it through to the final against Schalke - the last UEFA Cup final ever to be played over two leg.

FRIENDLY IN 2022

The most recent meeting between the two sides with the friendly in Ferrara in 2022. It ended 2-2, with Monaco taking a two-goal through Golovin and Ben Yedder before goasl from Gagliardini and Asllani brought the Nerazzurri level.