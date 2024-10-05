🚨 Inter and Torino name their starting XIs - watch LIVE on OneFootball

Inter and Torino have named their starting line-ups for Saturday’s Serie A clash at San Siro.

Here are the XIs…

Inter XI: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, DiMarco, Thuram, Martinez.

Torino XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Walukiewicz, Coco, Maripan; Lazaro, Gineitis, Ricci, Linetty, Pedersen; Adams, Zapata

The live stream will begin 15 minutes before kick-off.