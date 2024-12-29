Inter Stalwart Delivers Verdict on Intense Premier League Links

Inter defensive cornerstone Alessandro Bastoni addressed the media following a clear-cut 3-0 win at Serie A minnows Cagliari. During his post-game interview with FcInterNews, the sought-after center-back discussed several topics, including wild speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Bastoni opened the scoring at the Unipol Domus with a thumping header before Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu sealed Cagliari’s fate. In doing so, Inter closed the gap on table-topping Atalanta to a single point after La Dea shared the spoils with Lazio in a 1-1 draw at Stadio Olimpico.

“Our defense participates in the attacking moves, and this really helps everyone,” the Inter stalwart continued. “The switch we made as a team was that we attack together and defend together. There are many rivals for the Scudetto, Atalanta and Napoli are doing well, so we must continue trying to win every game.“

Despite being considered a vital part of Simone Inzaghi’s project at Inter, Bastoni has been the subject of intense speculation. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea have displayed interest in the Italian star in recent years.