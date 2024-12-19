Inter President Sings Praise About Fiercest Scudetto Rivals

Inter president Beppe Marotta has waxed lyrical about Serie A pacesetters Atalanta amid a ruthless Scudetto battle. During his latest interview with Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Marotta praised Atalanta’s exemplary business model and immense on-field success.

“Atalanta is a worldwide example of a virtuous model,” the Inter bigwig said. “They have achieved a winning mentality, which is not easy. There will be pressures during the season, and they will know how to manage them. They are the hare, we are the hunters: they will be among the main candidates for the Scudetto.“

Inter pulled off a remarkable 6-0 win against high-flying Lazio on Monday to close the gap on Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to three points. Moreover, they have a game in hand after Eduardo Bove’s collapse forced the postponement of their away match against Fiorentina last month.

In addition to praising Atalanta, Marotta hailed Inter boss Simone Inzaghi for his outstanding work at Giuseppe Meazza.

“Simone understands the dynamics of the locker room, having been a player himself. These are advantages, but certainly not the main reason for his success.

“He should be counted among the best coaches: he has grown in all activities, he was good before and has become excellent now. He has gained experience, and this leads him to be more prepared in his decisions.“

Inzaghi has turned Inter into a force to be reckoned with, not just in Serie A but in Europe. Indeed, the reigning Italian champions are on the verge of securing automatic knockout qualification in the UEFA Champions League after only losing once in the first six league-phase rounds.