Inter Plot Summer Swoop for Highly-Rated Serie A Center-Forward

Serie A champions Inter have reportedly set their sights on up-and-coming Bologna center-forward Santiago Castro. According to Calciomercato via FCInter1908, Simone Inzaghi’s men could launch a summer bid for the 20-year-old.

Inter will part company with Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa at the end of the season. Both players have expiring contracts, while the Nerazzurri are reluctant to offer them fresh terms. Therefore, they’ll depart Stadio Giuseppe Meazza next June.

There’s a chance for Arnautovic to leave Inter in January. Indeed, he has caught Torino’s attention amid Urbano Cairo’s search for a reliable replacement for Duvan Zapata. The Colombian star is out with a long-term injury, forcing the club’s hand this winter.

On the other hand, Correa will likely stay put after turning down several lucrative foreign approaches last summer. Nonetheless, Inter will have to deal with a shortage of numbers up front. Marcus Thuram, who scored a stunner in a 2-0 win against Como on Monday, would be the only dependable attacking alternative alongside Lautaro Martinez.

As such, Inter are in the market for a new goal-getter. Castro has landed on Beppe Marotta’s radar after going from strength to strength at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara this season.

The highly-rated youngster has taken advantage of Joshua Zirkzee’s big-money transfer to Manchester United to establish himself as a permanent starter at Bologna. He has tallied four goals and three assists across 16 league appearances, making Inter seriously consider making a swoop for him next summer.