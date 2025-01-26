🇮🇹 Inter and Lecce name starting XIs - Watch LIVE on OneFootball!

Every Serie A match is available to watch LIVE with Home of Serie A on OneFootball to users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Find out more here.

Serie A holders Inter look to keep on the heels of table-topping Napoli today as they lock horns with Lecce away from home.





Undefeated in their last five league fixtures, Simone Inzaghi's men rest six points adrift of the top of the table but enjoy two matches in hand.

With the ability to close the gap, here is how Inzaghi and Lecce boss Marco Giampaolo have deployed on the day.

The dynamic attacking duo of Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram once again are set to lead from the front, with Inter looking to pile misery on Giampaolo's relegation-threatened outfit.

📸 Marco Luzzani - 2025 Getty Images