Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid LIVE!

Last season's surprise finalists head into the Champions League knockout stage in fine fashion, winning six on the spin in Serie A - to build up a nine-point lead at the top - ahead of facing Diego Simeone's side.

For Simeone, who spent two years with Nerazzurri during his playing career, it is a first competitive meeting as manager with his former club. He will need his team in top form to keep the tie alive for the second leg next month, but Atleti appear to have recovered with a poor December to keep within touching distance of La Liga's top three.

While these two teams have previously been known for their tough defences - and the same is still true - they also boast potent attacks. Lautaro Martinnez and Marcus Thuram have combined for 35 goals in all competitions this season, while the Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have 37 between them for Atletico. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid latest updates

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, San Siro

How to watch: TNT Sports

Inter Milan team news

Atletico Madrid team news

Score prediction

18:04 , Alex Young

The Nerazzurri are in red-hot form and will have to attack the first leg to ensure they have a lead to bring with them to Madrid.

Inter to win, 3-1.

Atletico team news

17:55 , Alex Young

Alvaro Morata and Gabriel Paulista have recovered from injuries to make Atletico’s flight to Milan, although it is unclear if they will start the match.

Simeone is without Thomas Lemar and Cesar Azpilicueta as they approach the end of their lengthy recoveries from injury.

(REUTERS)

Inter team news

17:45 , Alex Young

Francesco Acerbi missed training on Monday as he looks to recover from a calf injury in time to play, as well as Stefano Sensi and Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian is certainly ruled out after Achilles surgery.

Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian should return as wing-backs having been rested from Friday’s 4-0 win over Salernitana.

Stefan de Vrij will likely fill in if Acerbi does not recover in time.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

17:37 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

17:34 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

The Italians have won six on the bounce in Serie A so are in confident mood - will former player Diego Simeone throw a spanner in the works?

Kick-off is at 8pm. Stick with us.