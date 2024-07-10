Inter Milan Taking Their Time In Search For Defender – Ex Atletico Madrid & AC Milan Stars Or Surprise Return For Italy U21 Star Possible

Inter Milan are not rushing to sign a defender, as they consider Mario Hermoso, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Lorenzo Pirola as options.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInter1908.

Inter are set to make a signing in defense.

And the Nerazzurri have a specific profile in mind. They want to sign a player who is capable of playing on the left of a back three.

Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio admitted that this is the club’s strategy.

The reason for this is that the Nerazzurri want to use Carlos Augusto exclusively as a wingback to cover for the injury to Tajon Buchanan.

The Canadian will miss the first few months of next season.

And Augusto had played at both wingback and in the back three last season. Therefore, he had been a regular backup option to Alessandro Bastoni on the left of the defensive line.

Therefore, with the Brazilian tied up on the flank, Inter are aiming to have more cover on the left of the back three.

Inter Taking Their Time In Defender Hunt – Hermoso, Rodriguez & Pirola Options

According to Tuttosport, Inter are not going to rush into anything as far as signing a defender.

The Nerazzurri feel that time is on their side. They will assess their options.

The most high profile possibility that Inter could go for would be to sign former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

The 29-year-old Spanish international is available on a free transfer.

However, there would also be the possibility of bringing in 31-year-old Swiss international Ricardo Rodriguez, also on a free transfer.

Rodriguez would demand lower wages than Hermoso. He would also demand only a one-season contract.

Meanwhile, Inter could also sign a younger defender with prospects for the future.

In this sense, a surprise return for Nerazzurri youth academy graduate Lorenzo Pirola from Salernitana is one possibility Inter are considering.