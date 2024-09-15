Inter Milan Star Declares: ‘We Want To Win Another Serie A Title’ & Hails Ex Napoli & Porto Stars For Making Team ‘More Complete’

Inter Milan Star Declares: ‘We Want To Win Another Serie A Title’ & Hails Ex Napoli & Porto Stars For Making Team ‘More Complete’

Francesco Acerbi feels that Inter Milan are hungry for another Serie A title.

The 36-year-old spoke to Italian broadcaster DAZN, via FCInterNews, ahead of this evening’s Serie A clash with Monza. He also praised Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi for making the team “more complete.”

Inter are currently on seven points in the Serie A table, with a chance to go to ten points and top of the table.

The Nerazzurri have the chance to take advantage of a stumble by Juventus against Empoli yesterday.

Meanwhile, Napoli are starting to put real pressure at the top of the table. They have made it three wins in a row with their emphatic 4-0 victory over Cagliari.

And then there is evidence that AC Milan are turning a corner after their woeful start to the campaign. They notched a 4-0 victory of their own, against Venezia.

But Inter are still the reigning champions.

The Nerazzurri did not just win last season’s title. They did so in dominant fashion, with nearly a four-point margin over city rivals Milan in second place.

Acerbi: “Inter Want To Win Another Serie A Title, Zielinski & Taremi Make Us Stronger”

Inter defender Acerbi gave his thoughts on how Inter are going to keep their motivation and energy up with not just this evening’s match but also matches against Manchester City and AC Milan just around the corner.

“The derby is a match that prepares for itself,” said the Italian international.

“And then City is the first of a number of important matches we play in the Champions League.”

Acerbi made clear that “We want to win another league title.”

“The important thing is today,” said the former Lazio and Sassuolo defender.

“It’s essential that we not lose focus. We’re veteran players, and we know that this is our first match, and that it’s what’s important.”

Meanwhile, Acerbi also gave his thoughts on the arrivals of Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi at Inter during the summer.

“It’s important to have a competitive squad,” said the Inter defender. “We’re playing every three days.”

“This season we’re even more complete than last season with Zielinski and Taremi.”

“Everyone is up to the task,” Acerbi said. “It’s important to manage our strength and give everyone an opportunity to play.”