Inter Milan Ready For A “Slow Burn” In Negotiations For Arsenal Defender

Inter Milan Ready For A “Slow Burn” In Negotiations For Arsenal Defender

Inter Milan are ready for a “slow burn” in negotiations to sign defender Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. They anticipate that the Nerazzurri could play the waiting game to put the pressure on Arsenal.

Circumstances have very much converged to make Kiwior a target for Inter.

For one thing, the Nerazzurri are doing everything they can to sign a left-sided defender.

This follows an injury to wingback Tajon Buchanan.

With Buchanan on the sidelines for the first few months of next season, Carlos Augusto will have to play primarily or exclusively at wingback.

And with the versatile Brazilian tied up on the flank, there will be a bit of a void in defense.

Therefore, Inter will sign a player who can cover on the left side of the back three.

Meanwhile, Kiwior’s situation at Arsenal is such that the Polish international wants to leave.

The arrival of Ricardo Calafiori from Bologna will mean that there is more competition than ever for playing time in defense, where Kiwior was not always a starter to begin with next season.

Therefore, the former Spezia defender wants out. He is keen to join a team where he can play more frequently.

Inter Ready For “Slow Burn” Jakub Kiwior Negotiations With Arsenal

Inter certainly consider Kiwior to be an ideal target at the back.

However, the problem is that the Nerazzurri can only sign the 24-year-old if it is to be on an initial loan deal.

At the moment, Arsenal do not appear open to letting Kiwior leave on those terms.

Therefore, as things stand, Inter would not be able to sign Kiwior.

However, the Nerazzurri are ready to bide their time.

Inter know that things can always change during the transfer window. Particularly with a few weeks left to go.

Arsenal will undoubtedly want to find a solution for Kiwior’s future, particularly if he is pushing for an exit.

Therefore, Inter are ready to see if Arsenal will become more amenable to an initial loan deal as transfer deadline day starts to get closer.