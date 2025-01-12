Inter Milan, PSG’s €35M-Rated Standout Spark Mutual Interest for Summer Move

Paris Saint-Germain are facing some uncertainty regarding their goalkeeping situation, with questions surrounding Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future. If the club decides to move on from the 25-year-old, they will need to search for a new goalkeeper in the transfer market.

Although Donnarumma is under contract until 2026, his mistakes over the years have raised concerns, and it seems PSG may be considering alternatives for the future.

The club has made it a priority to invest in young French talent, and this summer could be the right time for PSG to sell their starting goalkeeper.

Could Gianluigi Donnarumma be on the way out?

Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images

Tuttosport and Sky Sport Italia report that Inter Milan are interested in Donnarumma for this summer, with both sides sharing mutual interest at this stage. However, there have been no negotiations yet.

The goalkeeper is open to returning to Italy and Milan. He would be willing to accept a salary in the range of €7 million to €9 million at Inter Milan. As for the potential asking price, Transfermarkt put Donnarumma’s transfer value at €35 million.

RMC Sport pundit Jérôme Rothen recently stated that LOSC Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has to be on the capital club’s radar should they decide to part ways with Donnarumma.