Inter Milan President Opens Up On Club Transfer Plans: “We Are Already Looking At Next Season”

Inter Milan President Opens Up On Club Transfer Plans: “We Are Already Looking At Next Season”

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has clarified the club’s transfer plans heading into the January transfer window.

In his latest interview with Sky Sports via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri chief addressed several topics, including the Italians’ UEFA Champions League ambitions.

Despite lagging four points behind Serie A pacesetters Napoli, the reigning Scudetto holders are still in contention for a treble.

Indeed, they had enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten streak before Edoardo Bove’s collapse postponed their clash against Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi’s men have gone from strength to strength in the Champions League.

Following a 0-0 draw at Manchester City on day one, they’ve strung together four consecutive wins ‘to nil.’

As a result, Inter ended Match Day 5 as the only team at Europe’s top table yet to concede a goal this season.

However, there’s always room for improvement.

Therefore, the club could make minor squad adjustments in the upcoming transfer window.

Inter Milan President Beppe Marotta Addresses Nerazzurri Transfer Plans

“We are already working, looking ahead to the next season,” Marotta said.

“This is a season we can carry forward with a very balanced and well-managed group.

“Injuries are part of football, but we have the depth to handle our commitments.”

Meanwhile, Inter are on course to secure automatic knockout qualification in the Champions League.

“In sports, you must be ambitious without arrogance,” Marotta stated. “Inter competes to achieve the best while respecting our opponents.

“We are strong, as a team and as a club. Match by match, we’ll aim for the maximum.

“If we advance, it will be through our abilities; if others prove better, we’ll congratulate them.”

Finally, seven Nerazzurri stars made the 2023/24 Serie A best XI, including last season’s MVP Lautaro Martinez.

“It’s a great personal satisfaction as a representative of such an important club like Inter,” Marotta admitted.

“I wanted to thank the hundreds of men and women who work tirelessly to ensure the best performance from our players.

“I invited Zanetti and Ausilio to join me as a symbol of our unity and the delegation concept instilled by Oaktree.

“Together, we can achieve satisfaction and gift magical moments to ourselves and the fans.”