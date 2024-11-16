Inter Milan President Beppe Marotta: “Free Agent Market Presents Opportunities, Henrikh Mkhitaryan Is Best Example”

Inter Milan President Beppe Marotta has argued that the club’s use of the free agents market over recent seasons should be lauded rather than criticised.

Speaking at the launch of a new book by Beppe Severgnini yesterday, and as reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport and via FCInterNews.it, Marotta insisted that the Nerazzurri had spotted opportunities in the market and used those to the club’s advantage.

Indeed, the former Juventus CEO cited Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a prime example of the successes that can be found, with the Armenian midfielder joining in 2022 following the expiration of his contract at Roma and helping Inter win two league titles.

“We are accused of having taken on so many free agents, but they present an opportunity and should be looked at,” Marotta declared.

“In football there are many talents and champions available.

“For me Mkhitaryan is a champion, because he is meticulous and exact, he thinks about the details. He cannot let you down.”

Marotta also revealed his friendly relationship with AC Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni as the pair continue regular dialogue, and the Inter man could not resist a light-hearted dig at his club’s greater level of success.

“I’m not impulsive, I always try to rationalise and then respond.

“I did it with Scaroni too, saying: “In Milan there is only one team with one star”, showing my two stars (for winning 20 league titles).”

Marotta joined Inter in 2018 and has seen the Nerazzurri win the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia twice, as well as reach the finals of both the Champions League and the Europa League.