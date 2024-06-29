Inter Milan Legend Impressed By Switzerland Euro 2024 Goalkeeper: “Essential & Consistent, His Size Doesn’t Limit His Abilities”

Legendary Inter Milan goalkeeper Walter Zenga praises Yann Sommer who continues to produce the goods while in his mid-thirties.

The 35-year-old joined the Nerazzurri last summer following a brief spell at Bayern Munich. He helped the club clinch the Serie A title in his maiden campaign in Italian football.

The former FC Basel man also remains a stalwart for the Swiss national team.

Switzerland are now heading towards a much-anticipated battle against Italy in Euro 2024. This will be the opening fixture of the Round of 16.

So ahead of tomorrow’s showdown, Zenga compares Sommer with his Azzurri counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Although the Inter custodian doesn’t possess an imposing frame like the Paris Saint-Germain star, he still offers a reliable presence between the sticks, as Zenga explains.

“Sommer is delivering more of the same. He doesn’t steal your attention, but he’s essential for his team. He’s always in the right place,” said the Nerazzurri icon in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInter1908.

“The fact that he is smaller than Donnarumma does not limit him. On the contrary, it forces him to do some things better.

“Then, of course, when you find yourself in front of Gigio you wonder ‘Why did the goal get narrower?’.

“But Sommer has reached his peak at the age of 35. It’s difficult for him to improve any further, but he has the quality that all coaches like, namely consistency.”

Walter Zenga Praises Inter Milan Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Ahead Of Italy Showdown

Zenga also discussed how potential penalty shootouts could play out between Italy and Switzerland.

“Sommer isn’t bad in spot kicks either. But Italy could have the advantage thanks to Donnarumma, and it’s not an insignificant one, in terms of psychological condition.

“Whoever shoots for Switzerland would know that he’ll have to be perfect to beat Gigio.”