Inter Milan & Italy U21 Striker Close To Joining OFI Crete

Inter Milan striker Eddie Salcedo is close to joining Greek side OFI Crete.

This according to to GianlucaDiMarzio.com. It is possible for Salcedo to complete the transfer as the Greek transfer window is still open.

This summer, the Serie A transfer window came and went without Salcedo finding a new club.

That has been the way that the past couple of summers have gone for Salcedo.

The 22-year-old has gone out on four different loans over the past two seasons alone.

Last season, Salcedo spent the first half of the campaign in the Spanish Segunda Division with Eldense. Then he made the move to Lecco in Serie B in the January transfer window.

The previous campaign, Salcedo had spent the entirety of the campaign in the Italian second division.

The Italian Under-21 international was at Genoa and Bari on loan.

Previously, Salcedo had spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons on loan with Hellas Verona. And in the 2021-22 campaign, he was also on loan in Serie A – with Spezia.

This summer, however, Inter did not find a solution to offload Salcedo before the end of the summer transfer window in Serie A.

And the transfer window in most other European leagues has also been closed for well over a week now.

This has made it more difficult to find a new destination for Salcedo.

But one league where the transfer window remains open is the Greek Super League.

And OFI Crete came forward to sign Salcedo. There is still time for them to complete a deal.

And according to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the Greek club are doing just that.

The outlet reports that Inter and OFI are currently working out the last few details of a transfer of Salcedo.

At the moment, the 22-year-old is in Greece. He is ready to complete his medicals and sign his contract to start his new adventure, just waiting on the green light from the clubs.