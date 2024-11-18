Inter Milan & Italy Megastar Delivers His Assessment Of France Fiasco: “There Are Positive Aspects”

Inter Milan & Italy Megastar Delivers His Assessment Of France Fiasco: “There Are Positive Aspects”

Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella has delivered his verdict on the Azzurri’s heavy 3-1 defeat against France in last night’s heavyweight clash.

During his post-match interview with RAI via FCInterNews, the Inter Milan superstar reflected on the team’s showing.

Though Les Bleus had Luciano Spalletti’s side on the ropes from the get-go, Barella believes there were some ‘positive aspects.’

France broke the deadlock after only two minutes through former Juventus ace Adrien Rabiot.

The same player sealed Italy’s fate with his second header midway through the second half.

However, most of the action took place in the first 45 minutes.

Indeed, the French doubled their advantage through Guglielmo Vicario’s unfortunate own goal.

Andrea Cambiaso cut the deficit in half toward the end of the first half.

But Italy’s bid to pull off another comeback came a cropper in the 65th minute when Rabiot doubled his tally.

Frustratingly, all three goals the Azzurri conceded came from set-pieces.

Yet, Barella chooses not to view things in a negative light.

Inter Milan & Italy Ace Nicolo Barella Delivers His Assessment of France Fiasco

“It was definitely a tough game,” Nicolo Barella admitted. “France is a strong team, but we held our own.

“We conceded three goals from set pieces. Still, we can take away the fact that France respected us and treated us like a top side.

“It’s frustrating to lose like that. We could have done better, shown more quality in certain moments.

“Some things could have been improved, but others were good. I’ll take these past few days of work with the team as a positive.

“A defeat is still a defeat, and it must be analyzed, but we have to remember we’ve rebuilt from an even worse situation.

“Now, we’ll assess what didn’t work today and move forward from there.”

Despite relinquishing the top spot in Group A2, Italy will continue their Nations League campaign in the quarter-finals.

“The overall balance is positive – we’ve qualified,” Barella added.

“Finishing first would have been a reward for the hard work of the team, but the important thing was progressing. Now, we move on.”