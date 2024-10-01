Inter Milan & Italy EURO 2024 Star: “Voices From Outside Want To Destabilize Us But We Are A United Group”

Inter Milan defensive stalwart Alessandro Bastoni has lauded the team’s unity after a fantastic 4-0 UEFA Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade.

During his post-match interview, as reported by FCInterNews, the Italy international revealed that ‘outside voices’ cannot disrupt the chemistry inside the Nerazzurri locker room.

“There is great confidence in everyone, the squad was built for this, and there are no starters or reserves,” Bastoni quickly pointed out after the win.

“You can see it in the coach’s management, in every game he changes the players and that’s what must be done,” he continued.

After several underwhelming defensive performances in Serie A, Inter returned to their best in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

The same resilience that guided Simone Inzaghi’s team to a scoreless draw at Manchester City paved the way for a thumping win against Red Star.

Alessandro Bastoni was among the most prominent faces of Inter’s impregnable backline on Tuesday.

Like every true leader, he hailed the team’s collective effort after the game.

Alessandro Bastoni Maintains Trust in His Inter Milan Clubmates Marko Arnautovic & Mehdi Taremi

Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic chipped in with their first goals in the 2024/25 campaign.

Bastoni confirms the squad trusted the backup duo to deliver at the highest level.

“We were sure of the performance of Mehdi and Marko. They have great quality and give us a hand even when they are not playing at group level.

“There is great confidence in the group.”

However, the Inter star doesn’t want to let one win to carry him away. Instead, he wants to keep his feet firmly on the ground.

“There are six games left and we know that each one is decisive,” he stated.

“We are happy with today’s result because goal difference also counts. Scoring a lot of goals is important.

“We are happy with the performance.”

Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni Emphasizes Team Unity After Morale-Boosting Champions League Triumph

Lautaro Martinez handing the ball to Taremi to take the penalty perhaps best illustrated the healthy atmosphere in the dressing room.

“This says a lot about the group we are, many voices come from outside that want to destabilize us,” Bastoni claimed.

“But that’s not the case, we have a super united locker room and it shows in every game, we are calm from this point of view.”

The 25-year-old discussed the significance of prolificacy in the final third.

“Absolutely, that’s what we did tonight.

“In last season’s group stage, it was enough to keep the result. However, now it’s important to score because there will probably be many teams level on points.”

Furthermore, Bastoni insists Inter always play to win, no matter the competition.

“The desire to win is always the same, in any type of competition. The coach is helping us a lot because he is making us rotate.

“It is physiologically important to have rest shifts. We are heading towards increasingly difficult football, with 70 games a season.

“We have to stay focused on all fronts.”