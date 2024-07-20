Inter Milan To Hold Talks For Teenage Sampdoria Defender Next Week

Inter Milan will hold talks with Sampdoria for teenager defender Giovanni Leoni next week

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews. The outlet report that the Nerazzurri are hoping to lower the fee involved in a deal with a cash-plus-player offer, whilst Sampdoria prefer a straight cash deal.

Teenage defender Leoni spent last season on loan at Sampdoria.

The 17-year-old was at the Marassi on loan from Padova.

Despite his young age, Leoni carved out a place for himself at the heart of the Ligurian side’s defense.

Sampdoria had a purchase option to sign Leoni from Padova for €1.5 million. And there was never any question that they would exercise this.

And a sale for a profit is looking very likely this summer.

Inter see Leoni as a target. Reportedly, they want to sign the 17-year-old this summer, and then send him back to Sampdoria on loan for next season.

The Nerazzurri reportedly had scouts watching Leoni during a Serie B match between Sampdoria and Ternana in April.

Inter are not the only team keen on Leoni though. Juventus and Torino are reportedly also keen from within Serie A.

And then the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco have reportedly shown an interest in bringing the teenage defender to the Premier League and Ligue 1 respectively.

Napoli have also shown a strong interest in signing the teenage defender.

According to FCIN, Sampdoria Sporting Director Pietro Accardi will be at Inter’s headquarters next week.

Part of the purpose of the meeting will be to finalize the loan transfer of midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro from the Nerazzurri to Sampdoria.

Striker Francesco Pio Esposito, on the other hand, has returned to Spezia on loan despite Blucerchiati interest.

But one of the main items for discussion, reports FCIN, will be Inter’s efforts to sign Leoni.

The Nerazzurri want to move in on the teenage defender soon. They’re aiming to wrap up a deal for him well before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sampdoria want a fee of €5-6 million for Leoni, reports FCIN.

Inter are hoping to lower that with the inclusion of a player going the other way. They could offer Alessandro Fontanarosa or Andrea Moretti.

However, FCIN reports, Sampdoria prefer a straight cash deal. Particularly given that they are already aiming to sign Simone Romagnoli from Frosinone to bolster their defense.