Inter Milan & Germany U21 Star Confident After Supercoppa Italiana Triumph Vs Atalanta: ‘We’re The Team To Beat’

Defender Yann Bisseck feels Inter Milan are the “team to beat” in the Supercoppa Italiana after their semifinal victory over Atalanta.

The German spoke to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, after the match. He expressed confidence in the Nerazzurri’s chances and also talked about his own personal growth.

Inter are in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana.

The Nerazzurri booked their place in the final for the fourth season running with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the semifinal stage.

Inter will face either AC Milan or Juventus in the final on Monday. The Rossoneri and the Bianconeri meet in the other semifinal tomorrow.

But whichever of the two teams Inter come up against, they will have every reason to be confident.

The Nerazzurri have won this competition three times in a row already.

Moreover, Inter are also the defending champions of Serie A. And this campaign, they are very much in a strong position to successfully defend their crown.

That certainly does not mean that there is any guarantee of silverware for Inter.

But the team can hardly hide their ambition from this position.

Yann Bisseck: “Inter Milan The Team To Beat” In Supercoppa Italiana

Inter defender Bisseck gave his thoughts after the Nerazzurri’s win over Atalanta this evening.

“I’m happy that Dumfries scored two incredible goals,” the German said.

“Last season we won this competition,” he continued. “So we’re the team to beat.”

“But all matches are different,” Bisseck went on. “We have to be well-prepared.”

The German made clear that “We always put our best performance out there on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Bisseck also gave his thoughts on his own individual campaign.

“I think I’m having a good season,” said the 24-year-old. “But I still have a lot to improve on.”

Bisseck said that “In this team, it’s easy to play, I’m happy.”

The German made clear that in his view, “We’re the strongest team, and we want to win every competition we play in.”

“So we always have to do our best,” Bisseck said. “And then see how far we go.”