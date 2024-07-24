Inter Milan Cool Interest In Spain Star – Prefer Arsenal & Poland EURO 2024 Star

Inter Milan have cooled their interest in Mario Hermoso, and are ready to instead make a move for Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior.

This according to Italian broadcaster DAZN, via FCInterNews.

Inter’s search for a left-sided defender goes on.

The Nerazzurri had seemed to be on the verge of a deal to sign Juan Cabal. However, he instead joined Juventus from Hellas Verona.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri’s hunt for a player with a similar profile goes on.

Inter have a clear idea of the kind of player they want to sign.

The Nerazzurri want a left-footed defender who can deputize for Alessandro Bastoni in the back three.

This is an indirect result of the serious injury that wingback Tajon Buchanan suffered this summer.

With the Canadian set to miss several months at the start of next season, Carlos Augusto will have to play primarily or exclusively at left wingback.

Augusto had also backed up Bastoni in the back three last season. But with the Brazilian tied up on the flank, Inter are looking to bring in a new deputy for Bastoni.

Inter Cool Interest In Hermoso – Going After Kiwior

One name who Inter have been linked with for a few months now is former Atletico Madrid and Espanyol defender Hermoso.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Atletico ran out at the end of last month.

Therefore, Hermoso is available on a free transfer this summer. He still has not decided on his next club.

Inter’s penchant for free transfers is no big secret. This summer they brought in both Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski via that route.

Taremi and Zielinski follow the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andre Onana, and Marcus Thuram.

Therefore, the fact that Hermoso also fits a profile that Inter are looking for would seem to make a move for the Spanish international very plausible.

But according to DAZN, Hermoso is not a target Inter are seriously looking at.

Rather, the broadcaster anticipates, Arsenal defender Kiwior is the major target in defense for the Nerazzurri.