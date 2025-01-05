Inter Milan Coach Hopes To Equal Helenio Herrera & Roberto Mancini With Supercoppa Italiana Win Vs AC Milan

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is hoping to catch up with Helenio Herrera and Roberto Mancini by winning the Supercoppa Italiana.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, note that the Nerazzurri coach is going after his seventh trophy with the club.

Inter face off against city rivals Milan in the Supercoppa final tomorrow.

The Nerazzurri beat Atalanta to get into the final for the fourth season running. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri booked their place with a comeback win over Juventus.

If Inter win tomorrow, they will make it four straight victories in the Supercoppa.

And for Inzaghi, it would constitute a flawless record in the competition.

Inzaghi Could Catch Up With Herrera & Mancini With Supercoppa Win

Inzaghi has already won six trophies since taking over as Inter coach in the summer of 2021.

The former Lazio coach has guided the Nerazzurri to the Supercoppa Italiana on three occasions, the Coppa Italia twice, and last season, the Serie A title.

Meanwhile, Inter also reached the Champions League final under Inzaghi in 2023.

All of this means that Inzaghi is already climbing the historical ranks of Inter coaches in terms of trophy counts.

Right now the 48-year-old is just behind legends Helenio Herrera and Roberto Mancini.

However, a win tomorrow would see Inzaghi catch right up.