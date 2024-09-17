Inter Milan’s €25M-Rated Midfielder on PSG’s Radar for January or Summer Transfer, Report Says

This summer, Paris Saint-Germain let go of a defensive midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, after the player didn’t fit manager Luis Enrique’s style. However, could they pursue a No. 6 that does fit what the Spanish manager is looking for?

PSG’s midfield is a young and talented squad, with Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz, and João Neves among the group. Nonetheless, could another player be joining the group soon?

Over the past two transfer windows, the Ligue 1 side have prioritized pursuing young players who have yet to reach their full potential. Moreover, it seems that this philosophy will continue into next year.

According to Calcio Mercato (h/t Foot01), PSG have set its sights on Kristjan Asllani. The 22-year-old Albanian international plays a vital role in Inter Milan’s rotation.

Still, he hasn’t cemented a starting spot under coach Simone Inzaghi, who has long favored the experienced Hakan Çalhanoğlu in midfield. While Asllani has been patient, there’s a growing frustration with his lack of regular playing time, which could work in PSG’s favor.

The Italian outlet reports that the French champions are keen on the Elbasan native and might offer around €25 million for the former Empoli defensive midfielder in January 2025 or next summer. The big question is whether Inter would be willing to let go of a player they see as a key future asset in midfield.

It’s also worth noting that the Milan club spent €10 million to sign Asllani just a year ago, and they’re unlikely to part ways with him so soon, especially since Inzaghi values him and he’s performed well when given the chance. PSG will keep a close eye on this situation, though there’s no guarantee it will come to fruition.

