Inter Miami vs. Puebla live updates: How to watch Leagues Cup tournament games Saturday

Lionel Messi won’t be in action, but Inter Miami will begin its Leagues Cup tournament title defense tonight against LIGA MX side Puebla at Chase Stadium.

Messi remains week to week with his right ankle ligament injury he suffered during Argentina’s win in the Copa America final on July 14.

However, Inter Miami is on a roll, winning six of seven games without Messi dating to last month. Puebla has started its LIGA MX season with a win, draw and two losses.

Inter Miami vs. Puebla is one of seven Leagues Cup tournament matches on Saturday. Follow along here for live updates from tonight’s match, and other Leagues Cup game highlights:

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Puebla live stream?

The Inter Miami and Puebla match begins at 8 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Inter Miami vs. Puebla starting lineups

Here's the starting lineups for both sides:

Is Lionel Messi playing today?

No, Messi is not playing tonight. He remains sidelined due to his right ankle injury.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing in the Olympics?

Messi is not with the Argentina team, competing at the Paris Olympics. He’s with Inter Miami after his Copa America run.

Where to watch Leagues Cup games on Saturday?

The seven games in action Saturday are all available on Apple TV (unless otherwise noted).

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) runs for the ball against Chicago Fire earlier this month.

LAFC vs. Club Tijuana highlights Friday

LAFC cruised to an easy 3-0 win over Club Tijuana behind two goals from Cristian Olivera and another from 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga.

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United highlights Friday

Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock got Seattle off on the right foot in Leagues Cup play with goals against Minnesota.

Austin FC vs. Pumas UNAM highlights Friday

Despite having a player red-carded off the field during the first half, Austin FC pulled off a 3-2 win over Liga MX club Pumas.

Goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland preserved the win with a save on a penalty kick in second half stoppage time.

DC United vs. Atlanta United highlights Friday

D.C. United prevailed in a sudden-death penalty shootout against Atlanta United.

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal highlights Friday

Dagur Thorhallsson, Facundo Torres, Ramiro Enrique and Martin Ojeda each scored goals for Orlando City as it cruised to a 4-1 win over CF Montréal.

