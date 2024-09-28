Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC live updates: Messi working on playing shape in title pursuit

Lionel Messi is expected to play and could see extended minutes in Inter Miami’s home match on Saturday night against Charlotte FC.

It will be Messi’s fourth game since he returned from his Copa America ankle injury, which sidelined him for 2 ½ months this summer.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said Messi needs the playing time to get into better game shape before the MLS playoff race, and believes he will achieve it with a slate of club and national games in the next month.

“Leo is going to get better and better as he adds 90 minutes,” Martino said.

“Obviously, Leo does not need to do differentiated physical work in training, but he needs a rhythm of competition, which gives me the idea that he is going to reach the playoffs very well because in addition to the games with us he has the games with the Argentinian national team. So, we have high hopes that he will come into the playoffs in very good shape.”

Inter Miami needs Messi to find his form quickly: It could clinch the MLS Supporters’ Shield with wins in the next two games against Charlotte and against Columbus Crew on Wednesday, or with eight points in its final four games.

Lionel Messi (10) lines up a corner kick against New York City FC.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC live stream?

The Inter Miami match against Charlotte FC begins at 7:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. Argentina) and can be streamed on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Is Messi playing tonight?

Yes, Messi will be in action for Inter Miami tonight vs. Charlotte FC.

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC lineups

The lineups for tonight's match will be available about an hour before it begins.

Messi to play with Argentina in October

Martino seemingly confirmed Messi would join the Argentina national team for two matches in October during the FIFA international window.

Argentina will play in Venezuela on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. ET, and host Bolivia on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

It will be Messi’s first games with Argentina since winning their second straight Copa America title earlier this summer.

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew match on Wednesday

Before Messi can rejoin his national team, he could help Inter Miami win its second title with wins Saturday vs. Charlotte and Wednesday at Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami, the 2023 Leagues Cup champion, might be catching Columbus Crew at the right time: The match will be The Crew’s fifth match in two weeks.

The Crew lost to Club America after a 1-1, 5-4 penalty shootout at home last Wednesday in the Campeones Cup, a battle between reigning MLS and Liga MX champions.

Columbus traveled to the White House on Friday to celebrate their 2023 MLS Cup, and will face D.C. United on Saturday night.

Messi’s upcoming schedule with Inter Miami and Argentina

Today: Inter Miami vs. Charlotte

Wednesday: Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew

Oct. 5: Toronto vs. Inter Miami

Oct. 10: Venezuela vs. Argentina

Oct. 15: Argentina vs. Bolivia

Oct. 19: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution

