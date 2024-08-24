Suarez scores two goals in first six minutes, Inter Miami takes early lead vs. Cincinnati

Luis Suarez was among six starters missing from the Inter Miami roster when the team was humiliated 6-1 by FC Cincinnati on the road in early July. The Uruguayan forward made up for it with two goals in the first six minutes of the rematch at home Saturday night.

He scored the first 31 seconds into the game, the fastest goal in club history, beating Leo Campana’s goal in 33 seconds vs. Orlando City in 2022. Miami, in position to clinch a playoff spot with a victory Saturday, dominated from the opening whistle, moved the ball well and Marcelo Weigandt crossed the ball to Suarez for the goal.

It was Suarez’s 17th goal across all competitions this season, which topped Gonzalo Higuian (16) for best in club history. And, he wasn’t done for the night.

Suarez lived up to his “Pistolero” (Gunslinger) nickname with another goal in the sixth minute after making a run and receiving a perfectly-paced and placed through ball from Matias Rojas.

Team captain Lionel Messi was out for the 19th game this year as he recuperates from a right ankle injury. He returned to individual training on the field early in the week after spending five weeks just doing gym work. Coach Tata Martino had no estimate for Messi’s return date but said he is progressing well, and it should not be long.

Miami’s lineup Saturday included: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets, Tomas Aviles, Rojas, Suarez, David Martinez, Jordi Alba, Diego Gomez, Yannick Bright, Fede Redondo and Weigandt.

Julian Gressel missed the game for personal reasons.

The return of center back Martinez to the lineup after serving a one-game red-card suspension meant Busquets could move back to his natural defensive midfield position, where he played alongside Bright, an Italian rookie from University of New Hampshire who has been one of the surprises of the season.

Miami’s bench Saturday included CJ Dos Santos, Ian Fray, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Franco Negri, Benja Cremaschi, David Ruiz, Leo Campana and Robert Taylor.

Inter Miami players said they were highly motivated to win the club’s first MLS Cup after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

“We wanted to win all three; obviously, we didn’t get the chance to win the other two, so now we’re pulling it all outo for the MLS Cup,” Taylor said.

Miami leads the Supporters Shield race with the league’s best record with nine games remaining. Miami has a four-point advantage and a game in hand over second-place L.A. Galaxy, a five-point advantage over Cincinnati, a six-point lead on Los Angeles FC, and a 10-point lead on Columbus, which has two games in hand.