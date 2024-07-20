Inter Miami to honor Lionel Messi’s Copa America title before match vs. Chicago Fire

Lionel Messi won’t be in action, but he will be honored before Inter Miami’s match against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night.

Inter Miami will recognize Messi’s latest Copa America title, which he won with Argentina, during a brief ceremony before the Major League Soccer match at Chase Stadium.

Messi’s Copa America 2024 title is the 45th team trophy he has won during his career, the most by any soccer player. Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0.

The Inter Miami festivities begin at 7 p.m. ET, before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The match will be Inter Miami’s last before the Leagues Cup tournament begins next Saturday.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) and teammates celebrate after winning the Copa America final against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Chicago live stream?

The Inter Miami vs. Chicago match will be streamed on Apple TV.

Is Messi playing in Inter Miami game tonight?

No, Messi is not playing tonight. He has a right ankle ligament injury.

When will Messi return from injury?

It’s unclear when Messi will return, but he will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said earlier this week.

When did Messi get hurt?

Messi injured his ankle during the Copa America final against Colombia last Sunday. He was injured in the first half and tried to play in the second half before making an early exit.

What is Inter Miami’s record?

Inter Miami (15 wins, four losses, five draws) is in first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 50 points (two points ahead of the team in first place). The club also leads MLS with 54 goals, five more than the next team.

When does Leagues Cup tournament begin?

The Leagues Cup begins next Saturday, with matches between MLS and LIGA MX clubs, all live streamed on Apple TV.

Inter Miami will host Puebla next Saturday in Chase Stadium, and face Tigres UANL on Aug. 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston in the first two games of Leagues Cup.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Is Messi playing? When will Messi return?