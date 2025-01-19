Messi goes viral with goal celebration: Inter Miami tops Club América in preseason shootout

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Lionel Messi scored a header to help Inter Miami respond to an early deficit, then he had a message for opposing fans in the stands in Las Vegas.

Messi appeared to signal three fingers, perhaps to represent his three major titles won with Argentina, while reminding fans of the Mexican league champions, Club América, their country doesn’t have a major soccer title.

Messi’s celebration was playful and quickly went viral on social media after his first-half goal. But his young Inter Miami teammates stole the show in the closing minutes of Saturday’s preseason game.

Inter Miami defender Toto Aviles, 20, scored a header in the final minute of stoppage time (90+2’), from a corner kick by Julian Gressel, to tie the match and force penalty kicks.

Then, 17-year-old Santiago Morales, a supplemental roster player for Inter Miami making his debut, had the deciding score to help Inter Miami beat Club América 2-2 (3-2 in penalty kicks) in front of 45,262 fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Morales, the son of Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales, was mobbed by his teammates after winning the game.

It was a quirky penalty round. Club América missed its first three shots. David Martinez and David Ruiz also scored for Inter Miami.

Dream debut! ⚽️💥 Santiago Morales, our homegrown talent, scores the winning goal in his FIRST match with the Senior Team! 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/RD5pQRIsN4 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 19, 2025

Messi — the World Cup and two-time Copa América champion with Argentina — received a pass inside the box from Luis Suarez and used his head to tap the ball into the net in the 34th minute for his goal.

It was a timely response after Henry Martin opened the scoring in the 31st minute. Israel Reyes scored Club América’s second goal in the 52nd minute.

Messi’s night came to an end when he was substituted in the 65th minute. He was certainly entertained on the bench area in the final stages of the match.

New Messi celly just dropped 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nHlpF3sD7Q — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 19, 2025

It’s a busy 2025 for Messi, new coach Javier Mascherano and Inter Miami. They’ll play preseason games in Peru on Jan. 29, in Panama City on Feb. 2 and in Honduras on Feb. 8. The club will face Orlando City in its final preseason match on Feb. 14 in Tampa, Florida.

Inter Miami begins the MLS season on Feb. 22 at home against New York City FC. But the club will begin the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup on the road against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 18, with the second leg at home on Feb. 25.

Inter Miami will also participate in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, so getting off on the right foot in the preseason is instrumental.

Inter Miami received an early barometer Saturday of how much work they need to do to prepare for the long season ahead. They held their own against the best team in Mexico.

Most important, Messi appears in great shape to start the year after a major ankle injury sustained during last summer’s Copa America, and minor hamstring and groin injuries, hampered him last season.

Inter Miami vs. Club America highlights

Inter Miami vs. Club America penalty kicks

Round 1: V. Dávila misses for Club América, F. Redondo misses for Inter Miami

Round 2: A. Cervantes misses for Club América, D. Martínez scores for Inter Miami.

Round 3: R. Sánchez misses for Club América, J. Gressel misses for Inter Miami.

Round 4: J. Dilrosun scores for Club América, D. Ruiz scores for Inter Miami.

Round 5: C. Calderón scores for Club América, M. Weigandt misses for Inter Miami.

Round 6: R. Juárez misses for Club América, S. Morales scores for Inter Miami.

Toto Aviles goal: Club América 2, Inter Miami 2

Inter Miami defender Toto Aviles scored a header in the 92nd minute, from a corner kick by Julian Gressel, to help Inter Miami tie the match against Club América and force penalty kicks.

El Toto volador ✈️⚽ pic.twitter.com/Zkx5BOV4Uo — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 19, 2025

Israel Reyes goal: Club América 2, Inter Miami 1

Club America is on top again, after a failed clearance by the Inter Miami defense, resulting in a goal by Israel Reyes in the 52nd minute.

Lionel Messi goal: Inter Miami 1, Club América 1

Messi has scored a header in the 34th minute, taking a pass from Suarez right in front of the net to tie this game quickly for Inter Miami after Club America opened the scoring.

Alba started the sequence with a pass to Saurez, and Inter Miami is tied against the LIGA MX champions.

CABEZAZO DEL MEJOR FUTBOLISTA DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS 🐐✨ pic.twitter.com/S8ndmdrUzA — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 19, 2025

Henry Martín goal: Club América 1, Inter Miami 0

Henry Martin sneaked behind the Inter Miami defense, and sent a pass from Brian Rodríguez into the lower right corner of the net.

Messi misses shot on goal: Inter Miami 0, Club América 0:

Jordi Alba found a streaking Messi running down the middle of the pitch toward the net. But Messi sailed Alba’s pass over the net and into the stands in the 21st minute. It was Messi’s first shot on goal, and the first for Inter Miami in the game against the LIGA MX champions.

Messi sails a shot from Jordi Alba over the net against Club America in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/G4xr6o0DFj — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) January 19, 2025

Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles against Atlanta United in a 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs game.

Inter Miami vs. Club América starting lineups

Nuestro 11, para el partido de hoy. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/6rMuhUMouf — Club América (@ClubAmerica) January 19, 2025

Is Messi still playing for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi, arguably the best player in soccer's history, will play for Inter Miami in the 2025 MLS season. However, there are no guarantees after that, as Messi's two-and-a-half-year contract, announced back in July 2023, expires at the end of the 2025 season.

It's an inflection point for Miami, MLS, and Messi, who will turn 38 this summer. From Messi's perspective, he's been able to dominate the league as expected: the former Barcelona star has scored 34 goals and added 18 assists in a total of 39 appearances across all competitions, and won the MVP award last season. It's not the largest sample size, but no player in MLS history has comparable numbers over the same span.

On the other hand, Messi's appearance total would be much higher if not for some persistent injuries and obligations outside the league. Messi has missed 21 matches over that same spell owing to thigh and ankle issues, not to mention national team duty for 2022 World Cup champions Argentina. That may give him pause in terms of how much longer he wants to play — particularly with the heavy travel demands in place with Miami, who will participate in the upcoming Club World Cup — and could impact the offer the team wants to put forward.

Club owner Jorge Mas has said he is personally handling talks over a contract extension. Beyond the obvious cache of the world's most famous player suiting up for the Herons, Miami has a financial incentive to keep Messi in the fold. The club has a stadium under construction in Miami, with Freedom Park due to open in 2026. That should bolster Inter Miami's stature, as the club's current home Chase Stadium a temporary venue constructed in Fort Lauderdale.

Finally, MLS is also looking at 2026 as a massive year. The thinking goes that the 2026 World Cup will supercharge attention for soccer in the U.S., as was the case after the 1994 World Cup. MLS will not have the option of simply signing another Messi if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner retires or finds another club.

How did Inter Miami MLS season go in 2024?

Inter Miami had a lot of positives to take from the 2024 MLS season. The club won its first truly major trophy, bringing home the Supporters' Shield (given to the top team in MLS's regular-season standings). Lionel Messi won the league's MVP award, and the Herons' total of 74 points set a new league record for points in a single season. It was, by any reasonable measure, one of the best seasons an MLS team has ever had.

However, the defining memory might be three bad results in knockout play. In April, Miami lost home and away to Mexican powerhouse CF Monterrey, crashing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup at the quarterfinal stage. Four months later in the Leagues Cup, the Columbus Crew trailed by two with just 23 minutes to play, only to eliminate Miami by coming back to win 3-2.

Most of all, a playoff upset for the ages looms. Miami entered the MLS playoffs having lost just once in its final 17 regular-season games, and faced an Atlanta United side that needed to survive incredible drama just to claim the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami won the opening game in a best-of-three series as expected, but lost games two and three (despite taking a lead in both of those matches).

Inter Miami game location

A bit of a departure geographically, Saturday's match for Inter Miami will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It is the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Messi, Inter Miami preseason tour

Inter Miami’s "The Americans Preseason Tour" begins in Las Vegas when Inter Miami plays Mexican champions Club America at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 18.

Inter Miami will face Peruvian side Club Universitario de Deportes, the country’s first division back-to-back champions, at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru on Jan. 29.

Four days later, Inter Miami will face Sporting San Miguelito at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City, Panama on Feb. 2. —Safid Deen

