Inter Miami aims to extend win streak in matchup with Charlotte FC

Inter Miami CF (13-3-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (9-7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC +102, Inter Miami CF +236, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami is looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte FC.

Charlotte is 7-4-3 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 99 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

Miami is 8-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami leads MLS with a +18 goal differential, scoring 47 goals while conceding 29.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Agyemang has five goals and two assists for Charlotte. Kerwin Vargas has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Luis Suarez has scored 12 goals and added five assists for Miami. Lionel Messi has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 5-2-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Miami: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Junior Urso (injured).

Miami: Tomas Agustin Aviles (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Marcelo Weigandt (injured), Matias Rojas (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured), Luis Suarez (injured), Lionel Messi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press