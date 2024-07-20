Inter keeping tabs on Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior

Serie A giants Inter eye up a potential transfer move for Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior.

According to a report by Salvatore Malfitano via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are looking for a versatile defender who can play a central role in the back-three and can be deployed as a left full-back. Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior perfectly suits this profile as the current Scudetto champions have started probing him.

The 24-year-old looks to be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium for a long time and numerous clubs have quoted him. The Nerazzurri are in no rush to solve their defensive issue as they will weigh all the options before progressing.

The Polish international got limited game time last season as Mikel Arteta never considered him an important player in his squad. Earlier, Kiwior had rejected Bologna who inquired about him to the Gunners as he wanted a far more ambitious project in his career.

Inter had Ricardo Rodriguez and Mario Hermoso under their radar but they had to abandon those interests as the investment vision did not align with that of the new owners Oaktree.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN