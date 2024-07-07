Inter hope Kim Min-jae allowed to leave Bayern Munich on loan

Inter are hoping that Bayern Munich would let former Napoli defender Kim Min-jae return to Serie A on loan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The South Korea international won the Scudetto in his only Italian campaign and was then sold to the German giants for €50m.

However, he made only 36 competitive appearances that season with one goal and two assists, often dropped to the bench after Eric Dier was signed in January from Tottenham Hotspur.

Now 27 years old, Inter could give Kim Min-jae a new lease of life back in Serie A and in the Champions League at San Siro.

Kim Min-jae back on Inter’s radar

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri believe that Bayern Munich would be open to allowing him to leave on loan without an option to buy at the end of the season.

After all, the clubs do have a good rapport thanks to the deals for Yann Sommer and Benjamin Pavard last summer.

It would only be something that Inter would consider if they were to sell one of their current centre-backs, specifically Stefan de Vrij.

The Dutch international scored to take the Netherlands through to the EURO 2024 semi-final, beating Turkey 2-1 last night.

De Vrij has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and particularly Al-Ittihad.