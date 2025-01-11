Inter Contemplate Audacious Swoop for PSG Superstar

Serie A title holders Inter reportedly plot an audacious swoop for Paris Saint-Germain superstar goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian giants have identified the ex-Milan star as a perfect long-term replacement for Yann Sommer.

Sommer is in the autumn of his playing career. Despite proving dependable since swapping Bayern Munich for Inter in the summer of 2023, he’s 36. Therefore, Beppe Marotta and his associates are on the lookout for a new shot-stopper.

Donnarumma will turn 26 next month. He made his Serie A debut nearly a decade ago. However, it was in the Milan shirt. Unfazed by his previous ties with their fiercest rivals, Inter could make a tangible proposal for the Italy international next summer.

Inter signed Josep Martinez from Genoa last summer. Yet, the Spaniard has failed to impress, making just one appearance this season. On the other hand, Donnarumma’s long-term prospects at the Parc des Princes are in doubt.

His regular starting berth under Luis Enrique is no longer a foregone conclusion. Furthermore, he’s reportedly open to returning to Serie A. Before Inter, Juventus had contemplated offering the Milan youth academy graduate an escape route from Paris.

But they’re out of the picture after capturing the services of Michele Di Gregorio. As a result, Inter would have a clear path to Donnarumma’s signature should they decide to concretize their interest in one of Europe’s most highly-rated keepers.

Inter could raise funds for Donnarumma’s arrival by offloadingwantaway midfielder Davide Frattesi.