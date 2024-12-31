Inter Clubs meet the team in Riyadh

A thrilling event brought the great Nerazzurri family together in the Middle East: with Inter ready to compete for the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, a meet-and-greet session was organised for local Inter Clubs ahead of the team's semi-final showdown with Atalanta on 2 January.

Around 50 Inter Club members gathered to experience a special moment alongside the team. Among the clubs present were the historic Inter Club Arabia Saudita (InterKSA), the newly founded Inter Club Saudi Arabia, as well as representatives from the Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Oman Inter Clubs, all united by their passion for the Nerazzurri colours.

The participants had the privilege of watching the team train, an exclusive experience that allowed them to closely follow the build-up to the upcoming match against Atalanta. At the end of the session, the fans got to meet the players, who made themselves available for photos and autographs to ensure that the supporters present enjoyed a truly unforgettable day.