Inter Ace Thuram Chases 30-Year-Old Scoring Achievement

While Lautaro Martinez is scoring less than usual, Marcus Thuram has picked up the slack. He has logged 12 goals and shares the top of the ‘capocannoniere’ chart with Mateo Retegui. He might build some cushion since the Atalanta star just suffered a thigh strain.

The Argentine was Serie A’s pichichi in 2023/2024, which means that the Nerazzurri might prevail back-to-back with different players. It hasn’t happened since 1998, Calciomercato relays. Oliver Bierhoff succeeded in 1996/1997 with 27 goals and Marco Amoroso did it the following campaign with 22. However, the German powerhouse had left to join Milan.

Lautaro Martinez and Thuram could replicate something that last happened in the 70s when Torino stars Francesco Graziani and Paolino Pulici took home the symbolic award while still on the same team. The Frenchman has a two-goal lead over Moise Kean. Ademola Lookman has hit the net nine times so far, while Dusan Vlahovic and Valentin Castellanos seven. The Inter forward is the only one without any PK.