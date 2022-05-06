Insights and observations from the NHL playoffs: Rangers have some cleaning up to do

Anthony Petrielli
·Writer
·10 min read

Welcome to 10 Insights and Observations. Every week, I’ll use this space to highlight teams, players, storylines, and general musings around the NHL, and perhaps at times, the greater hockey world. This week we are changing it up, with some thoughts on each series of the NHL playoffs through two games apiece.

Bruins deserve better vs. Hurricanes

In terms of final results, this has to be the most surprising playoff series through two games so far. It’s one thing to lose, but the combined score through two games is 10-3. That, of course, does not really tell the story.

At 5v5, the Bruins have more shot attempts, scoring chances and expected goals than the Hurricanes in each of the two games. In Game 1 they outshot Carolina 9-1 to start the game. It was 8-2 in Game 2, and then Carolina scored shortly after to take the lead. The Bruins have been able to do a number of things that are key to their success: gain speed through the neutral zone, carry pucks, being able to move the puck east-west and generating good looks. They probably deserve a better fate so far but fighting through the bad bounces is part of getting through the playoffs.

With Boston returning home, all eyes are on the goaltending, but the matchup game will be fascinating to keep an eye on. At home, Carolina matched up the Jordan Staal line, that also features Jesper Fast and Nino Neiderreiter, with the Patrice Bergeron line. That checking line has been unheralded and fantastic all season, and Carolina has paired it with Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce, who just quietly goes about his business and is really good. That has allowed Carolina to play Jaccob Slavin, along with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, against David Pastrnak. With the series shifting to Boston now, will those matchups remain?

Rangers playing with fire vs. Penguins

The Rangers are, on average, three years younger than the Penguins and you always wonder how, if at all, something like that might come into play in a series. For the Rangers, you’re seeing it in the puck management.

In Game 1, they were credited with 71 giveaways. The game had multiple overtimes and players were understandably tired, but the Penguins had just 44 by comparison. The next highest team when it comes to giveaways through two games is the Carolina Hurricanes with just 31. And then you look at the type of goals they are giving up. On the first one, K’Andre Miller pinches without forward support despite having a 2-0 lead. Igor Shesterkin makes the save and instead of getting the whistle, Jacob Trouba digs it out and keeps the puck in play, immediately turns it over, and the Penguins score.

The second goal is a clear 2v2 that turns into a mini breakaway. Sure, Guentzel and Sidney Crosby made a great play, but it’s a 2v2. The eventual overtime winner came off a dump-in where the Penguins had minimal pressure because they were making a line change. They got the puck anyways and scored.

In Game 2, the Rangers scored first yet again, but this time it was an Artemi Panarin giveaway right in the middle of the ice that led to the equalizing goal. It’s always a little more frustrating when it feels like you are beating yourself. To their credit, they took care of business the rest of the way in large part due to goaltending, but they will need to clean up the giveaways heading to Pittsburgh.

Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers bounced back in Game 2 against Sidney Crosby&#39;s Pittsburgh Penguins to pull even in their first-round series of the NHL playoffs. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers bounced back in Game 2 against Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins to pull even in their first-round series of the NHL playoffs. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Leafs have a Vasilevskiy problem

Any series with Andrei Vasilevskiy is going to create a goaltending discussion. In Game 2 we saw a flash as to why that is.

At the end of the first period, Victor Hedman found himself all alone in front as a result of a broken play. Jack Campbell, who is a good goalie, essentially takes a guess and jumps one way, while Hedman calmly shoots the puck on the other side. To start the second period, a broken play on the other side led to a glorious opportunity for Timothy Liljegren, who was robbed blind by Vasilevskiy. A minute later, Tampa takes a 2-0 lead. That’s how tight the margin is between these two really good teams.

The other story is special teams. In Game 1, the Leafs penalty kill was dominant and their power play scored on a 5v3. In Game 2, the Lightning’s power play clicked for three and their penalty kill gave up nothing. Even at the end of the game, the Leafs made a last-second push and closed it to 5-3, got a power play and got absolutely nothing on it. Their power play didn’t produce in April, either. When you're playing a top team with a high-end goalie, you need to get something out of the power play or the gap is going to be too difficult to make up.

Capitals need to adjust matchups at home

Florida became the first team to average more than four goals per game since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins, while leading the NHL in almost every shot creation and possession metric. As with any team that is scoring at extremely high rates, fans will always ask whether that offense will carry over come playoff time.

In Game 1, the Panthers only scored twice. In Game 2, they scored five times in the first two periods before riding things out in the third. Florida averaged more than 37 shots per game this season — and just less than 31 against — but through two playoff games so far that gap has been closed quite a bit, as they are averaging 34 and ceding 32.5. It was encouraging for Washington in Game 1 – they were essentially drawing even in possession and ended up rallying late in the third to pull out the victory.

In Game 2, that was not the case. Florida tilted the ice at 5v5, outscoring Washington 5-0 and owning 60-plus percent in possession and scoring chances. In Game 1, the matchup for the Aleksander Barkov line was a mixed bag, but in Game 2 they got out a bit more against the Conor Sheary-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Alex Ovechkin line and scored against them. The Jonathan Huberdeau line played primarily against the Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen pairing in Game 1, scoring once, but got the John Carlson pairing in Game 2, scoring twice.

The status of Tom Wilson is significant – he can do a bit of everything on the ice and their top nine settles nicely into place with him in the lineup. Without him, Garnett Hathaway is just a little out of place on the third line. Washington needs to set its matchups at home and Wilson is a key cog in that.

Flames need secondary scorers to step up

The Dallas Stars are a veteran team that makes no bones about who they are: they will trap you and slow the game right down. They know their identity and they stick to it. Through two games, Calgary has one goal and we’re going to see a lot about Dallas trapping, which is largely true, but Calgary also needs someone outside of the top line to step up.

If we look at the Flames' 15 games in April, their top three players combined for 27 goals. Dillon Dube also had a good month with nine goals in 15 games, while Andrew Mangiapane chipped in with five. And then it dropped right off after that. Mikael Backlund, Milan Lucic and Calle Jarnkrok didn't score at all, Tyler Toffoli had two goals and Blake Coleman had three. Calgary's lone goal in the series was, of course, scored by the top line. They need someone, and ideally more than one, outside of their top line to get going .

Silver linings for the Kings

Even though Los Angeles got run over in Game 2, they have to be happy with some of the signs they are seeing so far. In particular, the Oilers have yet to score 5v5 against Phillip Danault. It will be fascinating to see if he gets a heavy dose of the Connor McDavid matchup now that they get last change.

Through two games, he has primarily played against the Leon Draisaitl line. McDavid, on the other hand, has been playing primarily against the Anze Kopitar line, Alex Edler and Matt Roy. The Kings are also missing Viktor Arvidsson, who has been a staple on the Danault line throughout the season.

Are the Kings going to try to swing that the other way?

Considering they are missing an important piece and have received no points from Kopitar and Dustin Brown and no goals from Adrian Kempe, they could be sitting much worse. Meanwhile, the Oilers probably feel good finally getting the monkey off their back and winning a playoff game. The blowout also allowed them to play Darnell Nurse under 19 minutes (he averaged over 25 minutes this season). Every little bit helps when you can save some mileage on a player. This series has all the makings of a seven-gamer. It’s truly a shame Drew Doughty is hurt for it.

Nothing but regret for Nashville

I can’t really talk about this series without mentioning that Nashville had a 4-0 lead on Arizona in the final game of the season. If the Predators won that game, they would have played the Flames in Round 1. Instead, they ended up losing 5-4 and earned a date with the Colorado Avalanche. They got absolutely steamrolled in Game 1, but did show some gumption in Game 2. They got outplayed and deserved to lose despite having a hot goalie, but their commitment to shot blocking was commendable. If there’s one thing they will kick themselves for, it’ll be the wasted 5-on-3 power play in the third period of a one goal game. It was almost two full minutes. Filip Forsberg did hit the post once, but they didn’t generate nearly enough given how much time they had.

Blues need to find more ice time for Tarasenko

What was supposed to be one of the closest series of the playoffs has turned in two of the most lopsided games.

The Blues won Game 1 4-0 despite the Wild controlling over 72 percent of shot attempts at 5v5. In Game 2, the Wild won 6-2 despite the Blues controlling over 63 percent of shot attempts at 5v5. Things just have a funny way of evening out.

The Wild probably deserved at least a bit of a better fate in Game 1. How does Game 2 start? The Blues get the first three shots on net, they hit the post on another, and on a routine D-to-D transition on the breakout, Robert Bortuzzo’s stick breaks, the Wild pounce and score on their first shot of the night.

This was an easy series to earmark to go seven games and through two so far, that still seems to be the case. It’ll be particularly interesting to see how Vladimir Tarasenko’s ice time plays out this series – everyone remembers the incident between him and Ken Hitchcock. Well, through two games he’s playing just 15:27, which is eighth among Blues forwards. In the regular season, he averaged 16:55, which was sixth among Blues forwards. The Blues are deep but he led their team in scoring (goals and points). How much, or should I say little, are they going to play him moving forward?

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Carolina's Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak's hit to head

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left the Hurricanes' playoff game against the Boston Bruins in the first period Wednesday night after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand. Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down with blood coming from near his nose or mouth after the play in Game 2. Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. He ha

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Malkin's tip lifts Penguins past Rangers in 3OTs in Game 1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Domingue didn't know what to think when he saw teammate and starting goalie Casey DeSmith skate to the bench midway through the second overtime period. Domingue stepped in and made 17 saves, and Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection 5:58 into the third overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. “I saw him go to the bench and I wasn't sure why they blew the whistle,” Domingue