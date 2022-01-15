Inside Kylie Jenner's Giraffe-Themed Baby Shower That Blended Opulence and Simple Sweet Touches

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has given fans an inside look at her baby shower, which was filled with giraffes, designer goods, and fun arts and crafts.

The 24-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur, who wore a strikingly simple white long-sleeve body-con dress for the event, posted a gallery of photos showing a behind-the-scenes look at her party on Instagram Friday.

As friends and family arrived, they were welcomed to the event by giant wooden giraffe sculptures which stood in an elaborate white floral display.

Inside, guests were transported to a romantic dream-like jungle space to celebrate the soon-to-be mom of two with dozens of mature trees, which were adorned with roses. Hundreds of candles hung in the foliage.

Using the same natural color palette, partygoers sat at round wooden tables featuring simple greenery and understated candle centerpieces with single white roses on their place settings and wooden name pieces also in the shape of giraffes.

In the images that Kylie shared, one of the wooden giraffes reads Travis, presumably for her baby's father Travis Scott.

In addition to Scott, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell – who were photographed smiling together – as well as sister Kendall Jenner were in attendance.

Kendall got to participate in one of the fun activities at the shower – creating a needlepoint for the baby. The model's creation read "I love u – Kenny."

In addition to the heartful crafts, Kylie also received some enviable gifts, including presents from Tiffany's and Christian Dior.

Guests did not leave empty-handed either as each chair had a personalized blanket for them to take home with them.

This baby is Kylie's second child with partner Scott. The pair are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, who turns 4 next month.