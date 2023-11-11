'Insanity': Urban Meyer on Michigan sign-stealing scandal, Jim Harbaugh suspension

When asked about Jim Harbaugh's suspension Friday and the past 24 hours for Michigan football, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer could only find one word to use: "Insanity."

"This is insanity," Meyer said on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." "You have two teams playing for a conference championship, potentially a national championship. Your head coach is eight miles away. I don't put it past them to helicopter in here, to come in a parachute in the first quarter. It's insanity."

In the hours leading up to kickoff against the Nittany Lions, Michigan offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore was named the interim head coach.

ESPN reported there will not be a ruling today for Harbaugh's temporary restraining order, and Moore would be the head coach against Penn State.

As for Michigan's "sign-stealing scheme," Meyer said he's "never heard of that" in his head coaching career.

"I've heard people say 'Everyone does it.' I've never heard of that in my career," Meyer said.

Oct. 7, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer stands on the sideline during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium.

Meyer also said he felt the "loyalty" Michigan president Santa Ono and the administration has shown Harbaugh and the football program has been "unusual."

But on Saturday, when Michigan faces Penn State, Meyer says the Wolverines would have a big advantage.

"Huge advantage Wolverines. Huge," Meyer said. "Everybody wants to coach an angry team. A pissed off team. You know what the Wolverines are? They're that. They are going to play with anger, they are going to play with motivation. I'm a little worried about the Nittany Lions with that team."

Meyer was 4-0 against Harbaugh during his Ohio State coaching career.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Urban Meyer talks Jim Harbaugh suspension, Michigan scandal