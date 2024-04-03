This Insane 6.2-Carat Pink Diamond Ring Is Expected to Fetch up to $15 Million at Auction

Phillips’s latest auction is something of a bejeweled masterpiece.

The auction house will hold next month its second Geneva Jewels Auction, on the heels of its first such offering in November. And headlining the bunch is an impressive 6.2-carat Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ring, expected to sell for $10.5 million to $15 million, according to Phillips’s pre-sale estimates.

“As our Jewels department experiences continued growth and expansion, we are proud to unveil these exquisite highlights in anticipation of our second Jewels auction in Geneva this May,” Benoît Repellin, Phillips’s worldwide head of jewelry, said in a statement.

The Amazon Queen emerald

The pink diamond ring outshines most of the other lots in the auction—which is really saying something. The diamond, classified as Type IIa, features VS1 clarity alongside strong saturation, a very vivid hue, and flawless polish and symmetry. But it’s not the only standout lot of the bunch: A massive 280.8-carat Colombian emerald, dubbed “The Amazon Queen,” is expected to hammer down for $1.5 million to $2.6 million. And an extremely rare red diamond, known as “The Argyle Phoenix,” could fetch $1 million to $1.5 million. That piece, weighing in at 1.6 carats, displays a brilliant cut that isn’t typically seen with red diamonds.

Elsewhere in the Geneva Jewels Auction, more diamond jewelry is set to fetch top dollar. A Harry Winston diamond necklace with a pear-shaped, 11.3-carat yellow diamond is expected to reach as much as $500,000. A pair of 10-plus-carat diamond earrings are estimated at $1.3 million to $1.8 million, while an important Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond ring weighing 27.3 carats may cross the block for $2 million.

The Argyle Phoenix diamond

For those of us who admire the jewels but may not be bidding ourselves, the lots will thankfully travel the world for our viewing pleasure. They’re currently in New York, before heading to London, Taipei, and Singapore. The Geneva Jewels Auction will itself take place on May 13, alongside a selling exhibition that Phillips has curated with contemporary pieces from Alix Dumas and Dyne.

