An ‘innovator’ with ‘incredible impact,’ Boise State athletic director has new contract

Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey is getting a new contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed Tuesday, but Boise State President Marlene Tromp confirmed that Dickey and the university have agreed to a new deal.

“Jeramiah Dickey has made an incredible impact on Boise State Athletics, forging relationships within our community from the moment he arrived. His heart is in his work, and he is a Bronco through and through,” Tromp said in a statement. “Since last spring Jeramiah and I have collaborated and prioritized doing everything that we can to keep him at Boise State. And today, I am thrilled to announce that he has committed to stay.”

Dickey signed a five-year contract when he was hired in 2021, meaning it was set to expire in December 2025.

He has been instrumental in Boise State’s fundraising growth the past few years. The athletic department has brought in more than $70 million in donations and commitments since 2021. Boise State has also received 14 donations of at least $1 million from 10 different individuals, corporations or families.

The department raised $20.8 million in fiscal year 2024, the third consecutive fiscal year that Boise State surpassed $20 million, following record-setting amounts in fiscal year 2022 ($24.1 million) and 2023 ($26.1 million).

Boise State is set to break ground on renovations to the north end of Albertsons Stadium next year. Work is expected to be completed before the start of the 2026 football season.

“Jeramiah is leading the way in collegiate athletics as an innovator, and his work has been invaluable building the strength of our athletics programs nationally,” Tromp said. “I am excited for the future and for Jeramiah to continue building on our tradition of excellence, helping us compete in the dynamic national landscape and positioning Bronco Athletics for What’s Next.”