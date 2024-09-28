Injury Update: Mikel Arteta Offered Coded Reponse to Star Player’s Status as PSG Match Looms

Arsenal have one more match before their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 contest against Paris Saint-Germain, but the health status of goalkeeper David Raya is a question.

Raya picked up a thigh injury in last Sunday’s tightly contested 2-2 draw away at Manchester City, causing him to miss the midweek Carabao Cup win against Bolton Wanderers.

Now, the question is whether manager Mikel Arteta wants to gamble with the player’s health and have him play on Saturday against Leicester City. Nonetheless, the Spanish tactician did not give any answers during his press conference with the media.

“We have to wait another 24 hours,” Artea said on Friday (h/t The Mirror). “We have to wait 24 hours to see if it’s looking good or not that good. It’s about a player being fit and available or not. When we have that clarity for Leicester, we will make that decision tomorrow.”

PSG head into their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 clash against Arsenal with momentum, following a 3-1 victory over Stade Rennais on Friday night at the Parc des Princes.

It will be interesting to see what Arteta decides considering the Gunners need a win over the Parisians after having a draw on Matchday 1 against Italian side Atalanta.